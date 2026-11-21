Around 52 scholars and delegates from nine countries participated in an international academic gathering at Centurion University of Technology and Management in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from November 13 to 16. Discussions covered the ethical use of artificial intelligence, Indigenous knowledge systems, environmental sustainability and the representation of marginalised communities.
The programme brought together the 16th International Roundtable on Communication and Religious Humanism, held from November 13 to 15, and the Second Asia-Africa Dialogue on November 16.
Centurion University hosted the events in collaboration with the Asian Research Centre for Religion and Social Communication at St John's University, Thailand; the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa; and the Institute of Knowledge Societies, India.
Participants came from India, South Africa, the Philippines, Thailand, Germany, France, Australia, Sri Lanka and the United States.
AI, digital platforms and religious practices
The roundtable featured 31 research papers across seven thematic sessions. Researchers examined how artificial intelligence, algorithms and digital platforms are changing religious practices, communication and sources of religious authority.
Discussions included the influence of algorithm-driven polarisation, the commercialisation of religious practices and the use of digital technologies in shaping religious imagery and public discourse.
The sessions also addressed environmental protection, gender and social justice, media representation and the experiences of Indigenous and other marginalised communities.
In his keynote address, Professor Dev Nathan examined how Indigenous religious traditions offer different ways of understanding human dignity and knowledge systems.
Centurion University Vice-Chancellor Professor Supriya Pattanayak welcomed the participants and spoke about the role of cross-cultural academic dialogue in advancing human dignity and social change.
Researchers examine surveillance and colonial legacies
The Second Asia-Africa Dialogue on November 16 focused on cooperation among scholars from the Global South and the continuing influence of colonial systems on knowledge production.
Dr Tammy Wilks of the University of Cape Town discussed biometric surveillance and digital governance, drawing on the experiences of Kenya's Nubian communities. Her presentation examined how these technologies can deepen exclusion and affect communities already facing marginalisation.
Professor Gnana Patrick, Professor Emeritus at the University of Madras, spoke about shared colonial histories and the need to recognise Indigenous intellectual traditions in academic research.
Father Anthony Le Duc, executive director of the Asian Research Centre for Religion and Social Communication, said collaboration between African and Asian scholars could support "more inclusive, humane, and decolonized approaches" to understanding religion and society.
The dialogue also included visits to Odisha's heritage sites, including the Konark Sun Temple, Chausathi Jogini Temple, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, and Dhauli Shanti Stupa.
Cultural programme traces Odisha's Buddhist heritage
The academic sessions were accompanied by a performance titled Buddhacarika, presented by Kolkata-based Attodeep Dance Theatre and the Lotus Communication Network in association with ARC and Centurion University.
The production used chant, music and dance to trace the life and journey of Gautama Buddha. It also drew attention to Odisha's Buddhist heritage.