Around 52 scholars and delegates from nine countries participated in an international academic gathering at Centurion University of Technology and Management in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from November 13 to 16. Discussions covered the ethical use of artificial intelligence, Indigenous knowledge systems, environmental sustainability and the representation of marginalised communities.

The programme brought together the 16th International Roundtable on Communication and Religious Humanism, held from November 13 to 15, and the Second Asia-Africa Dialogue on November 16.

Centurion University hosted the events in collaboration with the Asian Research Centre for Religion and Social Communication at St John's University, Thailand; the Desmond Tutu Centre for Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa; and the Institute of Knowledge Societies, India.

Participants came from India, South Africa, the Philippines, Thailand, Germany, France, Australia, Sri Lanka and the United States.