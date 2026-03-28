Centre working with states to push generic medicines: MoS Health

New Delhi: The Centre is engaging with states to push greater adoption of generic medicines in government hospitals, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said on Friday.
Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, Patel said that according to National Medical Council regulations, all registered practitioners are mandated to prescribe generic medicines.
"Central government hospitals have been instructed to prescribe generic medicines. State medical councils too have been advised to do the same... We are talking to state governments. The effort is to ensure that all doctors prescribe generic medicine," the minister said.
Both generic and branded medicines available in the market are subject to routine checks to ensure quality, safety and efficacy standards, she said.
Patel further said the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras have increased from 80 before 2014 to 18,000 currently.
Over 2,100 medicines, including those of cancer and diabetes, as well as surgical equipment are being made available at 50-90 per cent discount. This has led to Rs 38,000 crore worth savings for common man, she informed the House.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.