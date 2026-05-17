Centre, West Bengal ink pact to implement PM SHRI Schools scheme

"On 15th May 2026, an MoU was signed in the presence of Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL between the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India and the State of West Bengal represented by Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary and Binod Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, respectively, to implement #PMSHRI Schools initiative across West Bengal," the ministry of education said in a post on X.