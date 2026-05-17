Centre, West Bengal ink pact to implement PM SHRI Schools scheme

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal government to implement the PM SHRI Schools initiative in the state.
The PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative launched on September 7, 2022, to upgrade over 14,500 existing government schools into model institutions that showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
West Bengal, under the earlier Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, had opposed joining the scheme, citing the state's autonomy on education, which often led to funding disputes with the Centre.
Following the change in government in the state, the new BJP administration led by Chief Minister Suvendhu Adikari decided to implement the initiative.
The MoU to implement the scheme was signed in the presence of School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar between the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education and the West Bengal government.
The agreement was signed by Additional Secretary Dheeraj Sahu, on behalf of the Centre, and Additional Chief Secretary Binod Kumar representing the state government.
"On 15th May 2026, an MoU was signed in the presence of Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL between the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India and the State of West Bengal represented by Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary and Binod Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, respectively, to implement #PMSHRI Schools initiative across West Bengal," the ministry of education said in a post on X.
These schools will serve as exemplar institutions and support nearby schools in enhancing learning outcomes, innovation and holistic education, the ministry said.
State Project Director Vibhu Goel, Joint Secretary Amarpreet Duggal and Director U P Singh were also present.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.