Centre using new social media takedown rules to muzzle student voice, claims Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS): Firing a fresh salvo at the Centre over the students' stir, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Modi government is scared of the nation’s youth and is hence ‘inventing new ways’ to silence their voice.
The AAP National Convenor also dished out advice to the government, in a video blog, as he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on constructive and notable works rather than muzzling the voice of the nation’s youth.
Kejriwal claimed that the Modi government has brought a new law, which mandates that any social media post or video ‘critical or disapproving’ of the government conduct will be removed on the latter’s directions.
“They have brought a new law. If the government asks any social media platform to delete a post or any article any video, they will have to delete it within 3 hours. This means if you speak against paper leaks, ethanol blending and corrupt practices of the government, your post will be deleted within hours,” he said.
The AAP leader said that this law implies that you can’t speak against the Prime Minister or the NDA government.
“But, those sitting in power think that they have the right to abuse, insult and harass the young students including girls without being called out,” he added, suggesting that this is a clear attempt to muzzle and silence the voice of the country’s youth.
He said that the Jantar Mantar protest was a manifestation of the people’s anger that has been building up for the past ten years and claimed that the government was scared of the country’s youth and hence was trying to restrain their voice.
He further claimed that the students were abused, women insulted and forced to silence their dissent, adding that “this is not the right approach.”
“Instead of scaring the people and crushing their voice, you should do good work, people will start praising you,” he said in a direct advice to the Prime Minister.
Warning the government, he said that this anger will keep swelling among the youth if the government doesn’t mend its ways.
“The more you suppress the voice of the country's youth, the more their anger will rise,” he cautioned.
A day ago, the former Delhi CM took a potshot at Meta India, accusing it of restricting his account without giving any justifiable reasoning.
“Don’t bow down to our Prime Minister so much. Else he will allow you to run only his own account in India,” he wrote in a stinging post.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.