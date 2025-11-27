Centre to operationalise 728 Eklavya Model Residential Schools by 2026

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram announced on Wednesday that a total of 728 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be made fully operational across the country by 2026 to promote quality education among tribal students. Currently, 440 such schools are functioning.

While attending a programme at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Kumarghat, Unakoti district, the Union Minister advised students to regularly engage in sports and physical exercise.

He inspected classrooms, laboratories, and computer rooms of the school and interacted with students and teachers.

As part of Constitution Day celebrations on Wednesday, the Union Minister, along with other dignitaries, read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the school.

Funding and implementation mechanism

Under the revamped EMRS scheme, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs releases funds to the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous body established in 2019 under the Ministry to manage and implement the programme.

A senior official stated that the Centre has sanctioned 145 EMRS across eight northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (10), Assam (15), Manipur (21), Meghalaya (35), Mizoram (17), Nagaland (22), Sikkim (4), and Tripura (21). Of these, only 28 are currently operational.

Minister highlights Tripura visit on social media

In his post on X, the Union Minister said: “At Kailashahar, Unakoti, where faith meets history. The serenity of the hills, the artistry of the rock engravings and the spiritual aura inspire immense devotion. Prayed for harmony, prosperity and collective growth.”

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and as part of the ‘Purvottar Sampark Setu’, I visited the Unakoti district of Tripura on Wednesday and chaired a review meeting on the ‘Centrally Sponsored Schemes’ being implemented in the state,” he added.

Oram commended the Tripura government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, for doing commendable work in ensuring effective implementation of Central schemes and delivering their benefits directly to every citizen.

Other engagements in Unakoti

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister visited a canal constructed under the MGNREGA project at Kaulikura village in Gournagar block and the iconic archaeological and Shaiva pilgrimage site of Unakoti.

Tripura Youth Affairs, Sports and Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, BJP MLA Bhagaban Chandra Das, and several senior officials accompanied the visiting Union Minister throughout the day.