Centre to finalise OTT accessibility guidelines for differently abled

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it would finalise the accessibility guidelines for hearing and visually impaired persons on over-the-top (OTT) platforms within the next three months.

Justice Sachin Datta took on record the government’s undertaking that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has published the draft guidelines on its official website for comments from stakeholders and the public.

The court was hearing a petition filed by visually impaired persons who were aggrieved by the lack of disabled-friendly accessibility features in recently released Bollywood movies on OTT platforms.

In broadcasting, OTT content refers to audio, video, and other media delivered over the Internet.