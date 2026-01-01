Centre to enact strict law against spurious seeds; companies to compensate farmers: Chouhan

Ahilyanagar: The Centre will soon enact a stringent law to curb the sale of spurious seeds and pesticides, making companies legally liable to pay full compensation to farmers in case of crop failure caused by substandard inputs, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Addressing a 'Shetkari Samvad' programme at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra, the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister said the proposed Seed and Pesticide Law would also have provisions for penal and criminal action against guilty companies and individuals.