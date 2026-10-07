Centre tells Supreme Court that Jharkhand bypassed UPSC norms to appoint state police chief

According to the Centre, the Jharkhand government notified the Jharkhand Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Force) Selection and Appointment Rules, 2025 on January 8, 2025. The Centre contended that these rules were framed without adhering to the directions issued by the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case through orders dated September 22, 2006, July 3, 2018, January 16, 2019, and March 13, 2019.