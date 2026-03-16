Centre signs MoU to develop integrated support ecosystem for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community

In a step towards strengthening inclusive development and accessibility in India, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, has entered into a partnership with the “Coalition of the Willing” to accelerate empowerment and opportunity for persons with hearing impairment.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in New Delhi on March 12, 2026, in the presence of V. Vidhyavathi, Secretary, Ms. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Pradeep A., Director, DEPwD, and Shri Kumar Raju, Director, ISLRTC, marks the beginning of a collaborative national framework that brings together government institutions, civil society organisations and technology innovators to build a comprehensive and sustainable support ecosystem for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.