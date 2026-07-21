"Centre shielding the incompetent": Shiv Sena (UBT) targets union government over rising youth unrest

"The youth were living in Modi’s India believing that 'this is our destiny and Modi is our God', while in reality, their lives — devoid of jobs, work, home, and dignity — had become like that of cockroaches. However, cockroaches are known to survive even in the harshest conditions. Scientists believe that when the world comes to an end, the cockroach will be among the few living beings left alive. Now, Prime Minister Modi and his government have begun to fear these very 'cockroaches'," remarked the editorial.