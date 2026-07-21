"Centre shielding the incompetent": Shiv Sena (UBT) targets union government over rising youth unrest

Mumbai, Maharashtra (IANS): The Shiv Sena(UBT) on Tuesday accused the Central government of "shielding incompetent ministers and destroying the nation". It characterised the growing youth protests hitting the streets across the country as the start of a "revolution".
In a scathing editorial published in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana', the party said, "Roars of dictatorship will not be tolerated and 'Modi, quit power' are echoing through the streets. Reflecting the widespread public unrest, thousands of youths marched towards Parliament. Despite facing tear gas canisters and heavy police lathi-charge, the editorial noted that the youth refused to back down, rattling the administration.
The editorial attributed the spark of this mass agitation to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who reportedly referred to unemployed youth as "cockroaches". The editorial stated that while the youth were previously forced to live in despair — lacking jobs, housing, and dignity — they are now proving their resilience and taking to the streets to demand accountability.
"The youth were living in Modi’s India believing that 'this is our destiny and Modi is our God', while in reality, their lives — devoid of jobs, work, home, and dignity — had become like that of cockroaches. However, cockroaches are known to survive even in the harshest conditions. Scientists believe that when the world comes to an end, the cockroach will be among the few living beings left alive. Now, Prime Minister Modi and his government have begun to fear these very 'cockroaches'," remarked the editorial.
The editorial highlighted environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's 20-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar as a rallying point for the movement. Comparing his fast to genuine sacrifice, it criticised the ruling party leadership, alleging that their arrogance crumbled only when Wangchuk's condition deteriorated and he had to be hospitalised. The agitation has spread rapidly beyond the national capital, with large-scale demonstrations reported at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, as well as in Pune and Nagpur.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena sharply criticised Prime Minister Modi for refusing to seek resignations from several key cabinet members over widespread issues. "The ministers include Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is accused of ruining young lives amid the NEET exam paper-leak controversy. Home Minister Amit Shah, who is targeted over the law-and-order collapse in Manipur and systemic corruption. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being questioned regarding border issues with China in Ladakh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who are criticised over economic instability and foreign policy failures," it commented.
The editorial said that under the leadership of Sonam Wangchuk, the masses are marching step-by-step towards revolution.
The editorial concluded with a warning to the Central government, stating that the youth have shed their fear and blind devotion.
"While children of Union Ministers study in foreign universities and secure high-paying jobs, they will hold leaders accountable and enter their homes, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Home Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Supreme Court, and the Raj Bhavan. They will make life impossible for the ruling class," noted the editorial.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.