Centre notifies Online Gaming Rules 2026 with 26 rules across 6 parts

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, are organised into 6 parts and 26 rules, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for the digital gaming sector.

These rules, which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) finalised after extensive inter-ministerial consultations, are scheduled to come into force on May 1, 2026. As per the Ministry, the rules serve as the operational architecture for the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025.

This legislation follows the parliamentary enactment of the PROG Act in August 2025. The primary objective is to safeguard citizens from the risks associated with online money games while simultaneously fostering a structured environment for e-sports and social gaming.

"The Act reflects the Government's resolve, articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to position India as a global hub for gaming, innovation and creativity, and at the same time protect society from the financial, psychological and social distress caused by predatory online money gaming platforms," the Ministry stated.

The regulatory framework introduces the Online Gaming Authority of India as a unified, digital-first regulator. Based in Delhi, this body functions as an attached office of MeitY and comprises representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Finance, Information and Broadcasting, and Sports.

Its mandate includes maintaining a public list of prohibited online money games and coordinating with law enforcement agencies to ensure effective enforcement.

A central component of the new rules involves a formal determination test to classify games. This process evaluates whether a game constitutes a prohibited money game or a permissible social game. The classification is triggered by applications from service providers, government notifications, or the Authority's own initiative.

"Rule 9 lists objective factors for determination -- payment of fees or stakes, expectation of monetary winnings, the structure of the revenue model, and the manner in which rewards or in-game assets are redeemed or monetised outside the game," according to the Ministry.

The rules also mandate specific user safety features to protect vulnerable populations, including children. Service providers must implement age-gating, time restrictions, parental controls, and fair-play monitoring.

Registration is strictly required for e-sports and specific categories of social games notified by the government, with digital certificates valid for up to ten years.

To ensure accountability, a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism is now statutory. Users who are dissatisfied with a service provider's resolution can appeal to the Authority. A second level of appeal is available before the Secretary of MeitY.

The ministry noted that proceedings will generally be conducted in digital mode, with penalties for non-compliance being proportionate to the gravity of the violation.

(ANI)