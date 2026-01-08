Centre replaced MGNREGA to provide cheap labour to corporates: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday claimed that the NDA government at the Centre replaced the MGNREGA with VB G RAM G to ensure availability of cheap labour for big corporates by stripping the rural poor of their right to work.

Addressing a meeting of state Congress office bearers and other leaders here, he said MGNREGA ended migration and bonded labour in rural areas and empowered rural workers to demand work.

"Today, labour is not available to big industrialists like Adani, Ambani. If NREGA is abolished in villages, rural poor would again migrate to towns. When the poor come to towns again, Adani, Ambani will get labour. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is ji conspiring to end the rural employment guarantee scheme to make us slaves to companies like the British East India company and to make us bonded labour," Revanth Reddy said.