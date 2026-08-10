Centre released Rs 1,178 crore to Karnataka for SC students’ post-matric scholarship scheme in 3 years

New Delhi: The Central government has released a total Central share of Rs 1,178.20 crore to beneficiaries in Karnataka under the Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students during the last three financial years, according to information tabled in Parliament.
The Central share released under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students to beneficiaries in Karnataka was Rs 421.08 crore in 2023-24, Rs 422.90 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 334.22 crore in 2025-26, amounting to a total of Rs 1,178.20 crore during the three financial years, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale stated in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment implements the Post-Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Castes (SCs) students as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme through state governments and Union Territory Administrations. The scheme is being implemented through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode with effect from 2021-22.
Under the scheme, release of the Central share of scholarships is contingent upon state governments and Union Territory Administrations sharing the finally verified data of the payments on the National Scholarship Portal. The scheme is open-ended and demand-driven for all eligible students of recognised institutions across India.
About the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes (DAPSC), the government has stated that NITI Aayog issued guidelines in 2017 for earmarking funds under DAPSC. As per these guidelines, each obligated Ministry or Department allocates funds under DAPSC for the socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes through its respective schemes.
These schemes are implemented by the concerned Ministries or Departments, while allocation of funds to states and Union Territories, including Karnataka, is undertaken by the respective ministries or departments in accordance with the guidelines of their schemes. The funds allocated are reflected in Statement 10A of the Expenditure Profile of the Union Budget.
The government's response highlights the implementation of scholarship support for eligible Scheduled Caste students in Karnataka through a demand-driven mechanism and a Direct Benefit Transfer-based delivery system.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.