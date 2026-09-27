Resident doctors' protest: Centre rejigs AIIMS Jodhpur administration

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Sunday ordered an immediate change in the administrative arrangement at AIIMS Jodhpur amid the ongoing protest by resident doctors.
A resident doctor's death sparked the protest, with demands brought up concerning institutional accountability and resident welfare.
According to an order by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur, has been directed to report to the ministry in Delhi with immediate effect and remain available for duties assigned.
Dr Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director of AIIMS Jammu, has been given additional charge of Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur, until further orders.
The ministry has also directed that a five-member faculty committee be constituted within five days to support the executive director and facilitate coordinated action on patient care, student and resident welfare, academic matters and other institutional issues.
Dr Sinha has been tasked with ensuring uninterrupted patient-care services, academic activities, student and resident welfare and essential institutional functioning.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.