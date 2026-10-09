Centre rejects claims of NEET-UG protesters’ biometric data being stored in criminal databases

The Union government has rejected allegations that the biometric data of students who participated in protests against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination was unlawfully collected and entered into national criminal databases.

In an affidavit filed through the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) opposed a petition by Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, which raised concerns over the alleged use of Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) and biometric surveillance during demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The petition questioned whether the personal and biometric information of students participating in the protests had been collected, retained or shared without legal authorisation.