Centre pushes food-tech innovation with new BioNEST incubation facility at CSIR-CFTRI

Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated the BIRAC-BioNEST Incubation Centre at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), aimed at strengthening India's food-tech startup ecosystem and accelerating the commercialisation of research.

The BioNEST Incubation Centre, set up at CSIR-CFTRI, is designed as a state-of-the-art facility with dedicated incubation suites and shared infrastructure to support food and biotechnology startups, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The centre is expected to boost food startups by enabling advanced research, scale-up validation and regulatory facilitation, helping convert scientific ideas into market-ready products, the ministry said.

As of March 2026, the incubation ecosystem has supported 26 startups, including physical and hybrid incubates as well as graduated ventures, the ministry said.

Several of these startups have already achieved product commercialisation.

The incubated companies have collectively filed 12 patents and contributed to research publications, reflecting a growing emphasis on innovation aligned with market outcomes, the ministry added.



The startups operate in emerging segments such as nutraceuticals, precision fermentation, probiotics and postbiotics, CRISPR-based technologies and botanicals, indicating a shift towards high-value, science-driven sectors within the food and biotechnology industries.



Dr Jitendra Singh, during his interaction with entrepreneurs and stakeholders, said that while launching startups has become easier, sustaining them requires continuous value addition and stronger industry linkages.



He emphasised the need for deeper collaboration between research institutions and the private sector and called for innovation to be aligned with evolving consumer demand, including in ready-to-eat and convenience food segments.



The minister also highlighted the government's efforts to expand private sector participation in emerging technology areas through new funding mechanisms and institutional support frameworks aimed at accelerating research, development and innovation.



He also stressed that scientific institutions must enhance outreach through digital platforms and communication strategies to improve awareness and adoption of technologies, while encouraging convergence across sectors such as biotechnology, space and specialised nutrition.



The event also witnessed the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and the launch of two products developed at CSIR-CFTRI, signalling continued industry engagement and commercialisation of in-house technologies, the ministry said.



Such collaborations are critical for scaling innovations and strengthening linkages with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), it added.



Marking the institute's 75th year, CFTRI also released a series of publications documenting its research legacy and technological contributions, including a coffee table book, a compendium of research and development achievements, a photo journey and a collection of traditional recipes. A commemorative postal cover and picture postcard were also unveiled to mark the milestone.



An exhibition held alongside the event showcased technologies, processed food products and startup innovations developed at CFTRI and by its licensees, demonstrating the institute's lab-to-market pipeline.



With more than 450 technologies developed and transferred to thousands of licensees, CFTRI has emerged as a key national hub for food research, industry collaboration and enterprise development, according to the ministry.



The ministry also added that the BioNEST ecosystem is increasingly attracting national and international interest, with startups participating in global programmes, achieving commercial milestones and technology transfers, including applications in strategic sectors such as defence. (ANI)

