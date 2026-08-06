Centre proposes drug-free campuses, voluntary drug screening in higher education institutions

The Centre has proposed a new framework to create drug-free campuses across higher education institutions, introducing voluntary, consent-based drug screening for students as part of a wider strategy to prevent substance abuse. The proposal forms part of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft guidelines, which have been released for public feedback.

Under the draft guidelines, institutions are encouraged to conduct drug screening only with the informed consent of students, while maintaining confidentiality and ensuring that the process is aimed at support rather than punishment. Students identified as needing help would be referred to counselling, de-addiction and rehabilitation services.

The guidelines also propose that every higher education institution establish an Anti-Drug Committee and an Anti-Drug Squad to oversee prevention measures, monitor campus activities and coordinate with local authorities when necessary. Colleges and universities have been asked to organise regular awareness campaigns, orientation programmes and counselling sessions to educate students about the risks of drug abuse.

Institutions have also been advised to develop standard operating procedures for handling substance abuse cases, strengthen campus surveillance in vulnerable areas and collaborate with parents, healthcare professionals and law enforcement agencies wherever required. The draft emphasises that a supportive and rehabilitative approach should be adopted alongside preventive measures.

The proposed guidelines have been issued as part of the Centre's broader efforts to address substance abuse among young people. The UGC has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders before finalising the framework.