Centre proposes consent-based drug screening, 500-metre drug-free zones for higher education campuses

"You are the Amritpidhi of India. You will shape the direction of your lives in the next 20-25 years, and it is you who will lead the nation to the goal of a developed India by 2047. You will be seated at its pinnacle. The opportunity to savour all its sweetness will be yours alone," he said.

"The nation needs your energy, your imagination, and your talent, so staying free from addiction is absolutely essential--for the sake of the country and for your own life," he added.