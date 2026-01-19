Centre of Excellence for Regulatory Affairs in power sector launched at IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Regulatory Affairs in the Power Sector at IIT Delhi on Monday.



According to the Ministry of Power, the Centre jointly established by IIT Delhi, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and Grid Controller of India Ltd. (Grid India), marks an important step towards strengthening India's regulatory capacity in a rapidly evolving power sector characterised by growing electricity demand, large-scale renewable energy integration, expanding power markets, and increasing use of digital technologies.



The Ministry of Power said that the Centre of Excellence is envisaged as a national-level hub for regulatory research, capacity building, advisory support and knowledge dissemination.

By locating the Centre within a premier academic institution and anchoring it through close collaboration between the national power regulator and the system operator, the initiative brings together policy, regulation, system operations and academic research in a single institutional framework.