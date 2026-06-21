Centre of excellence for classical Telugu expands research and digital archiving work in Nellore

NELLORE: The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu, India’s only institution dedicated to preserving and researching ancient Telugu language and literature, has expanded its activities while pursuing plans for a permanent campus in Nellore.

Established with the Ministry of Education’s approval in September 2011, the Centre operates under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru. It relocated to Nellore in November 2019 following the initiative of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to strengthen its focus on Telugu studies.

Telugu was accorded Classical Language status in May 2009. Since then, the Centre has advanced research, teaching, translation and digital archiving programmes. Director Prof. Madabhushi Sampath Kumar said the institution has restored three palm-leaf manuscripts, prepared commentaries on eight classical works and recognised eminent scholars with national and international honours.