‘Buddhist Studies Centre a fitting tribute to Nagarjuna’: Andhra Guv

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) S Abdul Nazeer on Friday said establishing a ‘Centre of Buddhist Studies’ at the university would be a befitting tribute to the renowned philosopher and scholar Acharya Nagarjuna.



Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Acharya Nagarjuna University at the university auditorium, Nazeer congratulated the Vice Chancellor, faculty, staff, students and alumni on the institution completing 50 years of dedicated service in higher education, research and societal development.

“It would be a befitting tribute to the great philosopher if the University could explore the possibility of establishing a ‘Centre of Buddhist Studies’ at the University, in his honour,” the Governor said in the Lok Bhavan release.



Nazeer said Acharya Nagarjuna University had evolved from a postgraduate centre of Andhra University into one of the prominent centres of higher education, research and academic excellence in Andhra Pradesh.