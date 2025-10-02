Centre may ease JEE, NEET difficulty to reduce coaching dependence

The Union government is considering a review of the difficulty levels of major entrance exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), with the aim of bringing them closer to the Class 12 curriculum and reducing students’ reliance on private coaching, as per a recent report by PTI.

This move is linked to the work of a nine-member expert committee set up in June by the Ministry of Education to study the role and impact of coaching institutes, the rise of ‘dummy schools’, and concerns about the fairness of entrance tests.

Headed by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, the panel includes representatives from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, IIT Kanpur, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and principals from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, and private schools.

According to a source, “The panel is analysing data to study if the difficulty level of exams is in sync with the difficulty level of class 12 curriculum, which is the basis of these exams. Some parents and faculty members of coaching institutions feel that there is a mismatch between the two, which ultimately increases dependence on coaching.”

Another official told PTI that “based on the panel’s feedback, it will be considered to review the difficulty level of these entrance exams.”

Beyond exam content, the committee is also examining broader systemic issues that push students towards coaching centres. These include gaps in school education, where rote learning often takes precedence over critical thinking, analytical skills, and creativity.

The panel is also tasked with assessing career awareness among students and parents, as well as the effectiveness of career counselling services in schools and colleges.

Concerns around coaching centres have intensified in recent years due to rising cases of student suicides, reports of fire incidents, inadequate facilities, and questionable teaching practices. The government’s latest move is seen as part of a larger effort to address these challenges and ease the academic pressure on students.