Centre lines up 61 Motor Vehicles Act changes for Budget Session

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has identified at least 61 amendments to the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, which are likely to be introduced in Parliament during the Budget Session, subject to Cabinet approval.

Before Cabinet nod, the proposed revisions will be examined by a sub-committee chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, constituted for this purpose. The amendments covering issues such as decriminalisation of provisions, simplified definitions, emission regulations, and harmonisation with global standards were recently discussed at the annual meeting of transport ministers from all states and Union Territories (UTs) held in New Delhi.

With these changes, the government aims to make certain Central guidelines mandatory for states, to enhance uniformity and enforcement in road safety, vehicle regulation, and transport policy.

“All the proposed amendments were placed before the transport ministers of states and UTs and discussed. Some suggestions have come from them as well as from the secretary, MoRTH,” said minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

According to the ministry, the amendments are necessary to create a safer and more efficient transport system, address the rising number of road fatalities, update outdated regulations, improve the insurance framework, promote digitalisation for easier compliance, curb alleged corruption through streamlined processes, and regulate new-age players such as cab aggregators.

Elaborating on provisions aimed at ease of doing business, Gadkari said the transport sector currently has multiple penalties and fines, and in some cases, criminal laws are invoked. Under the proposed changes, 58 clauses will be removed, and individuals would be able to approach designated officers directly instead of going to court. If a decision is not made within 42 days, the case will be closed.

Sources said the push for amendments also stems from the concurrent nature of motor vehicle legislation, under which both the Centre and states are empowered to legislate.

Top amendments