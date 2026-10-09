Centre afraid of Gen Z, imposed Emergency: CJP leaders

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI): Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) lashed out on Friday, claiming that the Centre was "afraid of Gen Z" and had resorted to imposing an "Emergency" as authorities ordered a shutdown of transport networks and transformed the national capital into a fortress ahead of a planned protest in Delhi.
The crackdown comes as CJP prepares for a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Slamming the government's pre-emptive measures, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke condemned the central government for restricting public movement to block demonstrators and said that the Centre "is afraid of Gen Z".
Speaking to reporters at the Mumbai airport on Friday after returning from Bengaluru, Dipke maintained that CJP volunteers will proceed with the plan to protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.
"Shut down the entire country if you are so scared of the youth," Dipke told reporters and criticised the central government for cancelling several Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on October 10 between 4:00 AM and 2:00 PM.
Dipke said that the BJP-led Centre was afraid of Gen Z, and dared the government to arrest him.
CJP leader Saurav Das compared the situation in the country to Emergency, claiming that party volunteers were being detained in BJP-ruled states and some had been put under house arrest.
"Let's not be under any illusion. Emergency has been imposed in the country and Delhi has turned into a fortress," Das said.
The Delhi Police have denied permission to the CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.