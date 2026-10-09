Centre afraid of Gen Z, imposed Emergency: CJP leaders

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI): Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) lashed out on Friday, claiming that the Centre was "afraid of Gen Z" and had resorted to imposing an "Emergency" as authorities ordered a shutdown of transport networks and transformed the national capital into a fortress ahead of a planned protest in Delhi.

The crackdown comes as CJP prepares for a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.