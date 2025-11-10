'Centre invested ₹21,000 crore in Northeast’s education sector over 11 years'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the Centre has invested ₹21,000 crore in the education sector across the Northeastern region over the past 11 years.

She made the statement during her two-day visit to Assam, where she laid the foundation stone for the state’s first technical and vocational university at Bholaguri in Gohpur, Biswanath district.

The upcoming Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University will be built at a cost of ₹415 crore and will focus on providing advanced technical skills and fostering innovation.