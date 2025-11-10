'Centre invested ₹21,000 crore in Northeast’s education sector over 11 years'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the Centre has invested ₹21,000 crore in the education sector across the Northeastern region over the past 11 years.
She made the statement during her two-day visit to Assam, where she laid the foundation stone for the state’s first technical and vocational university at Bholaguri in Gohpur, Biswanath district.
The upcoming Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University will be built at a cost of ₹415 crore and will focus on providing advanced technical skills and fostering innovation.
Highlighting the Centre’s educational initiatives since 2014, Sitharaman said over 850 schools have been opened, the first AIIMS in the Northeast has become operational, and 200 skill development institutes have been established.
She also noted that the region will soon host India’s first sports university and a second Indian Institute of Management (IIM).
The minister further underlined the government’s efforts to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in the region, stating that 10 new Greenfield airports have been built and that Manipur and Meghalaya have been added to India’s railway map.
Road and bridge projects have also accelerated to link remote districts.
Honouring Kanaklata Barua’s legacy, Sitharaman said the new university will offer courses in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, drone technology, quantum computing, and smart city development, positioning Assam as an emerging hub for education and innovation in the Northeast.