Gujarat IAS cadre strengthened to 328 after Centre adds 15 posts

New Delhi: The Central government has increased the authorised strength of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre in Gujarat from 313 to 328, adding 15 new posts.



The amendment, issued under the All India Services Act, 1951, modifies the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955, in consultation with the government of Gujarat.



The revised regulations were notified by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and came into effect on February 13.