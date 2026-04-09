Govt eyes methanol supply amid West Asia disruptions

New Delhi: The government is holding discussions with Assam Petrochemicals and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) to ensure an adequate supply of methanol for the pharmaceutical industry, which has been impacted due to disruptions in global supply chains arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis.



Speaking during the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia on Thursday, Satyaprakash TL, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers said that methanol has emerged as a key area of concern, even as efforts are underway to stabilise supplies.



He said, "Methanol supply has emerged as a major area of concern. In this regard, there have been discussions with Assam Petrochemicals and GNFC, which are ready to supply the necessary quantities of methanol. So work is underway to establish the necessary logistics and supply chains and supply, however, in a moderate way, has already commenced."