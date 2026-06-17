Centre has no intention of stopping paper leaks, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi (PTI): AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday termed "absurd" the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, and claimed that the government has no intention of stopping paper leaks.
The government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to Telegram ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 retest, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets and misinformation.
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the restriction on Telegram till June 22 was part of efforts to ensure that the retest is conducted without malpractice.
In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "The Modi government has no intention of stopping paper leaks. That's why such absurd steps are being taken -- transporting papers by Army aircraft and shutting down Telegram. Will these steps stop paper leaks? Absolutely not."
"The paper leak business is a multi-billion-rupee racket. The money goes all the way to the top. If paper leaks are stopped, where will the money come from to buy MLAs/MPs?" he said.
The government has directed Google and Apple to delist Telegram from their app stores till June 22.
NEET-UG was held on May 3 and cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of irregularities, leaving lakhs of aspirants in despair.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.