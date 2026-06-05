Centre grants University of Liverpool letter of approval to open Bengaluru campus

New Delhi: The University of Liverpool on Thursday received a letter of approval from the Union Ministry of Education to establish its campus in Bengaluru, a move described by the government as a significant step towards the internationalisation of higher education under NEP 2020.
The letter was handed over by Higher Education Secretary and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Vineet Joshi to Professor Richard Grose, Provost of University of Liverpool, Bengaluru, in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.
The event was attended by senior dignitaries from India and the United Kingdom, including Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary to the Government of India and Lindy Cameron, CB OBE, British High Commissioner to India.
"In a significant step toward internationalisation of higher education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Education today handed over the letter of approval (LoA) to the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, to establish its branch campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the Bengaluru campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in business management, computer science, game design, finance and biomedical sciences.
"It also plans to introduce additional disciplines in the coming years," it added.
The establishment of the Bengaluru campus marks another important milestone in the implementation of NEP 2020, which prioritises internationalisation of higher education through greater academic collaboration, enhanced student mobility and the presence of reputed global institutions in India, according to the ministry.
It further said "opening of Liverpool University Campus in India is expected to further boost the bilateral relations" between India and the UK.
The ministry said the University of Liverpool was granted a letter of intent (LoI) on May 26, 2025 in New Delhi under the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.
"Over the past year, the University completed the required academic, infrastructure and regulatory preparations. It has now been granted the LoA to commence operations in India, following an assessment of its readiness and compliance with the provisions of the Regulations by the UGC," it added.
"Opening of world-class institutions in India is expected to expand educational opportunities for students and deepen international academic cooperation," it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.