Centre frames rules for National Sports Board and Tribunal

(b) the Board shall maintain a register of affiliate units of the National Sports Bodies registered with the Board in accordance with the provisions of the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026; and (c) the roster of the National Sports Election Panel specified in clause (a) and the register of the affiliate units of the National Sports Bodies specified in clause (c) shall be public documents within the meaning of section 74 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (47 of 2023)."