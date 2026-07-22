Centre eyes AYUSH integration in Military Hospitals

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Union MoS AYUSH, Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposing the establishment of AYUSH outpatient departments and AYUSH‑based treatment services across Military and Field Hospitals, an official statement said on Wednesday.
Jadhav noted that while the Armed Forces have robust modern medical infrastructure, integrating India’s traditional systems of medicine could strengthen preventive, promotive and holistic healthcare for defence personnel.
In his letter, Jadhav highlighted the vital role played by the Armed Forces Medical Services in providing healthcare to the country's soldiers serving in diverse and often challenging operational environments.
He said many military and field Hospitals currently lack dedicated Ayush services and opening them would provide soldiers with greater access to evidence-based traditional healthcare, particularly in the areas of preventive healthcare, lifestyle management, rehabilitation and overall well-being.
Jadhav emphasised that the inclusion of AYUSH services would complement the existing healthcare framework and contribute to a more comprehensive and patient-centric model of care for Armed Forces personnel.
He also noted that such an initiative would further promote the integration of India's rich traditional medical heritage with the country's public healthcare delivery systems.
He has also conveyed that the Ministry of AYUSH is fully prepared to extend all necessary technical support, professional guidance and institutional cooperation, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to facilitate the implementation of the initiative.
The government has strengthened quality assurance, regulatory compliance of AYUSH drugs, including those sold on e‑commerce platforms through several regulatory measures and schemes, another statement said.
The Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945 provide exclusive regulatory provisions for Ayurvedic, Siddha, Sowa‑Rigpa, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs and require manufacturers to meet licensing conditions to manufacture for sale.
The Ministry has launched the AYUSH Suraksha Portal for real-time reporting and monitoring of misleading advertisements and suspected adverse drug reactions.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.