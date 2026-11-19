New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday extended the last date to apply for two posts of information commissioners in the transparency watchdog CIC.
The Central Information Commission, mandated to decide appeals and complaints under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, is headed by a chief information commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 information commissioners.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had last month sought applications from eligible candidates for the post of information commissioners. The last date to apply was November 20.
"It has now been decided, with the approval of the competent authority, to extend the last date of receipt of the applications for filling up the post of information commissioner, not exceeding two, as may be deemed necessary, in Central Information Commission up to 30th November, 2026 (5:00 PM)," an order issued by the DoPT said.
The RTI Act provides that the information commissioner "shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance".
Persons who have attained the age of 65 years are not eligible for appointment.
Those serving under the state/central government or any other organisation should send their particulars through proper channels (administrative ministry/department/state/UTs), the DoPT said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.