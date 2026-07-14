Centre expands executive council of Tribhuvan Sahkari University, adds new ex-officio members



The notification also introduces a provision for the deans of specified schools to serve as ex officio members on a rotational basis for a tenure of three years. Under this arrangement, the first two deans nominated to the executive council are Professor Saswata Narayan Biswas, Dean of the School of Co-operative Management, and Professor Pramod Kumar Singh, Dean of the School of Governance, Development and Policy.

The notifications mention that the rotational system is intended to provide representation to different academic schools over time while ensuring continuity in the university's governance.

The executive council is the principal executive authority of the university and is responsible for taking key administrative, academic and financial decisions.