Centre establishes special committee for West Bengal citizenship cases

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an empowered committee for West Bengal for processing and granting of citizenship applications under specified provisions of the amended law.

The committee has been constituted under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship Rules, 2009.



As per a Home Ministry order issued on February 20, 2026, the Central government "exercised its powers under Section 6B(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, read with Rules 11A and 13A of the Citizenship Rules, 2009, to notify the formation of the committee."



The committee will be headed by the Deputy Registrar General, Directorate of Census Operations, West Bengal.