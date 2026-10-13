Centre commits Rs 7,131 crore to boost research and deep-tech innovation under RDI scheme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, IIT Bombay, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani are among the institutions represented in the first cohort of 19 fund managers approved under the Centre's Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme.

The government announced on October 12 that the first cohort had received a total commitment of Rs 7,131 crore under the scheme. The approval covers 14 Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and five Focused Research Organisations (FROs), following a meeting of the Empowered Group of Secretaries on October 8, 2026.

The initiative aims to increase private-sector investment in research and development, particularly in deep-tech and strategic technology areas. The selected fund managers will channel funding to eligible technology enterprises undertaking research, development and innovation at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 and above. They are also expected to mobilise private capital equivalent to the government's contribution.