Centre asks teacher trainees to teach 5-8 non-literate adults under new ULLAS guidelines

The Union Ministry of Education has released new guidelines requiring student teachers enrolled in recognised teacher education programmes to help five to eight non-literate adults acquire literacy skills and obtain certification under the ULLAS programme.

The guidelines for Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) under ULLAS, or Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society, were launched by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary on October 28. The programme, also known as the New India Literacy Programme, targets adults aged 15 and above who missed out on formal schooling.

Under the new framework, student teachers will serve as volunteer teachers, helping adult learners develop foundational literacy and numeracy skills. Academic credits will be linked to the successful certification of the learners they support.

The guidelines apply to students enrolled in programmes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), including Bachelor of Education (BEd), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Education (MEd) and Master of Physical Education (MPEd), among other recognised courses.