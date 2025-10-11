Centre asks schools to enable UPI payments for fee collection

The Government of India has directed all schools across the country to adopt digital payment systems, allowing parents to pay fees using platforms such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

In an official communication, the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education has written to all States, Union Territories, and national education bodies, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), asking them to make digital transactions a part of regular school operations, as per a report by India Today.

Digital push for education sector

The ministry said this initiative is aimed at improving the “ease of schooling” by modernising how schools handle financial transactions. It is part of the central government’s larger 'Ease of Living' programme, which seeks to make day-to-day services simpler, faster, and more transparent through technology.

Officials added that with India’s rapid adoption of UPI, this is an ideal time to bring schools into the country’s growing digital payment ecosystem.

Benefits for parents and schools

The ministry highlighted several advantages of digital payment systems. For parents and students, it means convenience, as fees can be paid anytime without visiting the school physically. It also ensures better record-keeping and eliminates issues like lost receipts or delayed entries.

For schools, the shift to digital payments will improve efficiency, reduce accounting errors, and simplify audits. It will also make financial management more transparent and easier to monitor.