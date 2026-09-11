Centre presses Kerala for quick decision on PM SHRI school upgrade scheme

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (PTI): The Centre has written to Keralam government asking it to take a decision on the PM SHRI scheme at the earliest, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said on Friday.
Samsudheen said the letter from the union education secretary to the state chief secretary was received two days ago about the implementation of PM SHRI, and the government would discuss the matter before taking a decision.
"The letter from the union education secretary to our chief secretary states that a decision must be taken at the earliest so that the remaining schemes can move forward. It has been two or three days since it was received. We will discuss it in this context," he told reporters.
He said the state's stance on the scheme would be made clear after the discussions.
"I cannot make a statement on my own. The chief minister, along with our UDF leadership, will decide, and the CM will make the announcement," he said.
Samsudheen said there were differing views regarding the PM SHRI scheme in Keralam and the government's reservations remained.
"Our opposition to it on behalf of the entire UDF was stated even before the elections. We still hold reservations about it today. Therefore, its details need to be examined further," he said.
The previous LDF government had signed an MoU with the union government for implementation of the PM SHRI scheme. However, following criticism within the LDF and protests by the UDF, the agreement was kept in abeyance.
After the UDF government came to power, it appointed a Cabinet subcommittee to study the matter and recommend whether the state should proceed with the scheme or withdraw from it.
The Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme targets to upgrade 14,500 schools and is expected to benefit 1.8 million students. It also aims to ensure these schools serve as model institutes and encapsulate the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.