Centre approves Rs 475 crore to upgrade ITI clusters in Jammu and Kashmir

The Centre has approved investments worth Rs 475.41 crore to upgrade two Industrial Training Institute (ITI) clusters in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.

The approvals, cleared at the sixth meeting of the National Steering Committee on October 16, cover the Jammu and Srinagar clusters. The Jammu cluster has been allocated Rs 240 crore, while the Srinagar cluster will receive Rs 235.41 crore.

The projects will be implemented in partnership with industry players Eagle Infra India Ltd and Inderdeep Infra India, respectively. The investment plans are intended to modernise government ITIs and bring vocational training closer to the requirements of employers.