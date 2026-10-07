Centre approves ayurvedic medical college for Tripura: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine has issued a letter of permission for setting up a state-run ayurvedic medical college in Gomati district and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the step.
He said that once the medical college starts functioning, people would have easy access to ayurvedic health services in the state.
"The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine has issued a letter of permission to establish the Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Tepania, in Gomati district with an intake capacity of 60 seats in undergraduate course," the chief minister wrote on Facebook.
"I would like to convey heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State AYUSH Ministry (Independent charge), Prataprao Jadhav for sanctioning the ayurvedic medical college which will boost medical education and ayurvedic health services in the State," he said.
Recently, the National Medical Council approved a proposal to increase 100 MBBS seats at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), giving a major boost to medical education in the northeastern state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.