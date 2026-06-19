Centre approves 60-seat Tripura Govt Ayurvedic Medical College

New Delhi: Responding to the request from the Tripura government, the Union Ministry of AYUSH has granted approval for the establishment of the 60-seat Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Udaipur in southern Tripura’s Gomati district, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Friday.

Expressing his happiness over the development, the Chief Minister took to social media platform X and said: “The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), under the Union Ministry of AYUSH, has accepted our application for the establishment of the Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Udaipur, with an intake capacity of 60 seats from the academic session 2026–27.”