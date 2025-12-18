Centre approves 10,023 additional medical seats in govt colleges

The Union government has approved the addition of 10,023 medical seats in government colleges under Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the period from FY 2025–26 to 2028–29, aiming to further strengthen the country’s medical education infrastructure.

According to data from the National Medical Commission (NMC), MBBS seats increased by 48,563 between the academic years 2020–21 and 2025–26, while postgraduate medical seats rose by 29,080 during the same period, significantly expanding opportunities for aspiring medical students.