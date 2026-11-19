The Centre is committed to adding 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Wednesday, reiterating the target at the eighth convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.



Nadda said the number of medical colleges in India had increased from 387 to 863, while the number of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had risen to 23. Undergraduate medical seats have grown from around 51,000 to 1.43 lakh, and postgraduate seats from approximately 31,000 to 91,000, he said.



Referring to Prime Minister Modi's announcement on expanding medical education capacity from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Nadda expressed confidence that the government would meet the 75,000-seat target by 2029.



He stressed that the expansion must maintain the quality of medical education. "While education is a fundamental right, the opportunity to enter the medical profession is a privilege that entails a profound responsibility towards society," Nadda told the graduating students.



The Centre has also approved a financial assistance scheme worth Rs 15,000 crore to support the creation of 10,000 additional medical seats. Under the scheme, institutions receive assistance of Rs 1.5 crore for each additional undergraduate or postgraduate seat.



In September 2025, the Union Cabinet approved 10,023 additional seats in existing government medical colleges and hospitals under Phase III of the centrally sponsored scheme. This includes 5,000 postgraduate and 5,023 undergraduate seats, with implementation scheduled by 2028-29. The total investment was pegged at Rs 15,034 crore, of which the Centre's share is Rs 10,303.20 crore and the states' share is Rs 4,731.30 crore.



The 10,023 seats approved under this scheme form part of the wider national expansion target. The government has not provided a complete institution-wise breakdown of how the remaining seats under the 75,000 target will be created.



At the 23rd convocation of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences in May, Nadda had said nearly 23,000 medical seats had already been established over the preceding two years. At that time, he put the country's undergraduate seat count at nearly 1.28 lakh and postgraduate seats at around 85,000.