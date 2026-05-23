Centre aims for ‘error-free’ NEET UG re-test after paper leak controversy: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday defended the government’s handling of the NEET UG paper leak controversy, saying "tough decisions" were taken after irregularities were detected in the medical entrance examination.

Speaking at the Jagran Bharat Education Conclave 2026, Pradhan said the authorities did not want "even a single deserving student" to lose a seat because of the "examination mafia".

He also said the government was committed to ensuring that the NEET UG re-test scheduled for June 21 would be "100 per cent error-free".

Around 22 lakh students have suffered "mental anguish" because of the controversy, Pradhan said, adding that the government was working to fix the system. "Twenty-two lakh children have gone through immense mental anguish. Understanding that anguish and taking responsibility, I am saying this today, we had to take some tough decisions," he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently amid allegations of paper leak.

The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.