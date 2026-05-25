Central University of Rajasthan announces financial support scheme for PhD scholars

Jaipur: The Central University of Rajasthan has announced a new financial support scheme for PhD scholars to promote quality research and ease financial stress.
Under the "Vice-Chancellor CU Research Promotion Scheme", the initiative targets non-NET fellowship scholars, providing them with additional financial assistance and encouraging academic excellence, the university administration said.
Vice-Chancellor Anand Bhalerao said eligible research scholars will receive an additional Rs 5,000 per month over the existing non-NET fellowship, along with Rs 10,000 as contingency support for research-related expenses.
National Eligibility Test (NET) is a test conducted by the University Grants Commission that determines eligibility for assistant professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities.
Bhalerao said the move was aimed at addressing the inadequacy of current fellowship amounts and attracting meritorious students towards research, while strengthening innovation and academic culture in the university.
The additional monthly support will be provided from the second semester onwards, subject to annual performance reviews, while scholars will be required to continue their research at the university for a minimum of three years to avail the benefits, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.