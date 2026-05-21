Central University of Kerala introduces MSc microbiology course for 2026-27

KASARAGOD: The Central University of Kerala has introduced a new course – M Sc microbiology – from the 2026-27 academic year. It will have 30 seats. Candidates with a degree in Life Sciences or related subjects with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST students) can apply, the university said in a statement.

Admission will be through the National Testing Agency’s Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET-PG). Candidates who appeared for CUET-PG must register through the CUK website on or before June 10.