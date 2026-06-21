Central university in Chhattisgarh to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in degrees, marksheets

Bilaspur: A central university in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has decided to replace the word "India" with "Bharat" in its marksheets, degree certificates and official communications, its top official said on Saturday.

Guru Ghasidas Central University took the decision, and its standing committee passed a resolution to this effect about six months ago, the university's Vice Chancellor Alok Kumar Chakrawal said.

"Gradually, the word 'Bharat' will replace 'India' in marksheets, degrees and official communications," he told PTI.