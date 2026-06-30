Central Tribal University must become a hub for tribal leadership and policy, says President

Visakhapatnam, June 30 (IANS): President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday that the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh bears several special responsibilities.
Addressing the first convocation ceremony of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram, she said the university is expected to become a hub for fostering self-confidence, leadership and policy-making capabilities within tribal society.
Institutions established with the objective of social justice also have a duty to work at the grassroots level for the education, health, skill development, livelihoods and forest rights of the tribal communities in their region, she said.
The President expressed confidence that in the coming years, this university will make meaningful efforts towards the holistic development of youth from marginalised and tribal communities, as well as the overall development of the region.
The President said that all universities, particularly Tribal Universities, should have innovative systems in place to enhance the livelihoods of tribal people, facilitating productive work in areas such as forest produce, handicrafts, millets, medicinal plants, eco-tourism and local entrepreneurship.
President Murmu said that the convocation marks a significant milestone in every student's life. It is a day for celebration, but it is also a moment that inspires students to make a resolution regarding their future.
She advised students to focus on the emerging horizons of skill development to remain relevant in a rapidly changing environment.
President Murmu stated that they should go beyond textbook learning and should learn from their surrounding ecosystem to develop practical skills. Students must strive to improve the future of society and the nation while remaining connected to their community, culture, and traditions, she said.
The President said that in our rapidly developing nation, there is a need to stay connected to our heritage while simultaneously extending the benefits of modern science to every section of society. She noted that with this very objective, the university is operating a 'Science and Technology Hub' to empower the tribal communities of North Andhra Pradesh.
She further noted that the university has focused its efforts on both academic and grassroots level work in areas such as tribal welfare, public health, climate change, food and nutrition security and energy conservation. She expressed confidence that these dimensions will play an important role in building an equitable and developed India.
She expressed confidence that the Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh will play a significant role in achieving the objective of Viksit Bharat through its meaningful, inclusive, and practical teaching methodology that focuses on environmental conservation. She expressed hope that integrating tribal people with the beneficial aspects of modern education will enable the local youth to play a significant role in the country's equitable development.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and State Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh also attended the convocation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.