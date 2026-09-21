Central Sanskrit University Sanskrit Admissions 2026-27: Apply for Certificate, Diploma Courses by September 30

The Central Sanskrit University (CSU), through its Centre for Sanskrit Learning, has invited online applications for admission to its Certificate Course in Sanskrit Language and Diploma in Sanskrit Language for the academic session 2026-27.
According to the admission notification, the courses will be offered in offline mode at various institutions across India where the Central Sanskrit University is organising Centre for Sanskrit Learning (CSL) centres.
The university has extended the last date for submitting applications to September 30, 2026. The admission process began on September 1, 2026.
The admission notification specifically states that applications are being accepted for the two Sanskrit language programmes for the 2026-27 academic year.
The Certificate and Diploma courses are to be conducted in offline mode at various prestigious institutions across India where CSU is organising its CSL Centres. Candidates interested in learning Sanskrit can therefore apply through the dedicated admission portal and participate through the designated centres.
The Central Sanskrit University is a multi-campus institution established by an Act of Parliament and promotes Sanskrit studies in India and abroad. The university's official website describes it as a multi-campus Sanskrit university and notes its NAAC A++ accreditation
Candidates interested in the Certificate or Diploma course can submit their applications through the CSU Centre for Sanskrit Learning admission portal.
Application portal: csucsl.samarth.edu.in
Applicants should complete the online application process before the extended deadline of September 30, 2026.
The university's notification does not provide detailed eligibility, fee or document requirements on the one-page admission notice provided. Candidates should therefore check the admission portal for the course-specific application instructions before submitting their forms.