Central Sanskrit University Sanskrit Admissions 2026-27: Apply for Certificate, Diploma Courses by September 30

The Central Sanskrit University (CSU), through its Centre for Sanskrit Learning, has invited online applications for admission to its Certificate Course in Sanskrit Language and Diploma in Sanskrit Language for the academic session 2026-27.

According to the admission notification, the courses will be offered in offline mode at various institutions across India where the Central Sanskrit University is organising Centre for Sanskrit Learning (CSL) centres.

The university has extended the last date for submitting applications to September 30, 2026. The admission process began on September 1, 2026.