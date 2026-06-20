Central forces and AI surveillance turn upcoming NEET re-examination into administrative fortress

What does the sum of these efforts signify. At one level it is simply good administration under pressure. At another, it is a deliberate act of trust repair. The damage from a leak is not only practical. It is psychological. It tells students that the system cannot be relied upon. Visible, serious security is the state's answer to that doubt. Each layer is also a signal, meant to tell a wary candidate that this time the paper is safe and the test is real. The security is for the integrity of the exam, but it is also for the confidence of the examinee.